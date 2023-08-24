Bristol gym attacker who is a 'danger to women' jailed
- Published
A 40-year-old man described as a danger to women has been jailed after assaulting two women at a gym he owned.
David Flowers had admitted two counts of causing actual bodily harm, one of false imprisonment and one of criminal damage.
He was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for more than five years and seven months after the attacks - the first of which lasted for three hours.
They took place at the Armoury Gym, which Flowers owned and ran.
The court heard that on 10 September 2021, Flowers became angry at his then-girlfriend and, over a three-hour period, attacked a woman by punching her repeatedly.
The victim only managed to escape the assault when a member of staff at the gym arrived, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Restraining orders
Flowers was arrested and charged and was on bail when he carried out the second attack.
The court was told he assaulted his new partner on 22 February this year.
He punched her before smashing her phone with a baton.
She also managed to escape from the gym and was taken by two passers-by to a safe place so she could call the police.
Flowers was arrested on the same day and later remanded in custody and changed.
At the sentencing hearing on 17 August, Judge Michael Cullum described Flowers as a "danger to women" and emphasised the aggravating nature of the assaults in a domestic context.
He placed two restraining orders on the defendant, barring him from contacting either of his victims indefinitely.
It also bans him from certain areas of Bristol for the next five years.
Victims' bravery commended
Investigating officer David Nicholls said: "Flowers is a violent individual with a history of violence against his partners.
"He used his place of work as a location for his attacks, withheld or damaged their property and left them fearing for their lives.
"He is a dangerous man and is now behind bars where he cannot cause any further harm.
"We would like to commend both victims for their bravery in coming forward.
"We hope this result, including the restraining order, will go a long way to making them feel safer."
Alongside the court order, the judge granted a criminal behaviour order to last for 10 years.
It means Flowers must inform police if he changes his address or lives with a woman.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk