Stuart Broad presents Braille company with £60k prize
- Published
A braille reading device creator has been given a £60,000 prize in a surprise presentation by cricketer Stuart Broad MBE.
England bowler Broad, who retired in July, visited Bristol Braille Technology (BBT) after the firm won the Sage Small Business XI competition.
The not-for-profit company create Canute's, e-readers that help those with visual impairments enjoy sport.
Ed Rogers from BBT, said they were "honoured" to win the accolade.
On the unannounced visit by Broad, he said: "He's probably the most famous visitor we've ever had."
Mr Rogers said he believes winning the competition will enable the company to get blind adults across the country reading, sharing images, and even watching sports matches on digital tactile tablets.
'Standout candidate'
"This is an opportunity to promote cricket, including visually impaired cricket, and demonstrate the flexibility of our braille display technology for blind people in all fields of life," he said.
"Sport should be accessible to all."
As a reward for winning the competition the firm, which made the final shortlist alongside two other businesses, will receive advertising support, business advice and an association with the 2024 edition of The Hundred cricket tournament.
Broad said that while it was "tough to choose just one winner", BBT was the "standout candidate" and the technology it has developed could change lives.
"Someone who's visually impaired could go to the stadium, feel the crowd, maybe listen on the radio but also have technology to be able to tell them where the balls have gone and where the wickets have gone," he said
"As a small business owner myself, I have directly experienced the many issues facing small business owners across the nation and understand how this prize could be life changing."
