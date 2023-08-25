Edinburgh Fringe: Bristol students perform to sell-out crowds
University students have been performing to sell-out crowds at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
More than 40 students from the University of Bristol have acted, directed and produced original shows.
The line-up includes an a capella group's performance based on the TV show Friends, a retelling of Hamlet and a pantomime reworking of Pinocchio.
One student said: "It's only at Edinburgh that you find like-minded people so densely packed."
The Bristol Revunions has also staged skits on surgery, Eurovision and Death in Paradise, winning a five-star review from the Derek Awards.
Gaze, performed by the university's DramaSoc, also received praise for its "great acting and sharp dialogue."
All five of the original shows have received rave reviews.
