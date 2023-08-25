Greens win Bristol by-election to remain largest group
The Green Party has won a by-election to remain the largest party on Bristol City Council.
The party won the most votes in Bishopston and Ashley Down ward, retaining the seat ahead of Labour in second.
Engineer James Crawford was elected as councillor shortly after midnight.
The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Green councillor Lily Fitzgibbon, who said she wanted to spend more time with her family.
On his victory, Mr Crawford said: "I am truly excited to take part in building a fairer, kinder, greener Bristol which puts people at the heart of every decision."
The result came through after 2,583 votes were counted at the Memorial Stadium, home of Bristol Rovers FC.
'Ever more confident'
Mr Crawford, who grew up in Bishopston, won just over half the vote.
Labour came second with 38% of the vote, a small increase on the last election in the ward in 2021. The Liberal Democrats came in a distant third place, followed by the Conservatives and the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.
"I am honoured that residents have voted for me as the new councillor for Bishopston and Ashley Down," Mr Crawford continued.
"This election shows yet again that Bristolians are looking for change in the way that their city is run, voting for a party which does politics differently, and I'm ever more confident that they'll elect a Green MP at the next general election."
The ward is also represented by Green councillor Emma Edwards, leader of the group.
Mayor still in power
The Greens became the largest party on the city council after another by-election last February in Hotwells and Harbourside, and now have 25 councillors ahead of Labour's 24.
Under the mayoral system, Labour mayor Marvin Rees is still in power despite his party having fewer councillors.
The eligible electorate was 8,846 with 2,583 votes cast - a turnout of 29.2%.
The full results in the by-election were: James Crawford, Green, 1,294 votes; Andrew Milton, Labour, 981 votes; Barry Cash, Liberal Democrat, 184 votes; Roddy Jaques, Conservative, 91 votes; Amy Sage, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, 26 votes.
