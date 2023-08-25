Bedminster pub reopens nine weeks after closure
- Published
A popular pub can reopen after being granted a new premises licence, weeks after it closed.
Bristol City Council granted the new landlords, Caroline Hicks and Darren Godfrey, a premises licence last week.
Ms Hicks said: "It's a community pub and there's not many left. I just want to save it. I fell in love with it the minute I went in there."
At a licensing hearing with Bristol City Council, Ms Hicks said she and Mr Godfrey have tried their best to "change [the pub] for the better".
Mr Godfrey added: "We just want to get this community pub open, with a bit of live music, things for charity fundraisers."
They said they were hoping it would open on Saturday this week.
Noise
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said local residents have expressed concerns about noise, which has been a problem in the past.
Cllr Richard Eddy, committee chairman, said: "There have been problems at this pub for a long, long time, partly reflecting the fact that the previous licence was old-fashioned.
"It had very [few] teeth to allow licensing staff or the police to take action. That's not the case with this new licence."
The new licence restricts noise levels and outdoor smoking, to address the concerns raised by residents.
Old licences granted by magistrates tended to have fewer conditions, allowing pubs more freedom compared to newer licences issued by local councils.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk