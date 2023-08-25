Saint Marks Community Cafe in Bristol closes its doors
- Published
A community cafe that has been running since 2008 and provided a "lifeline" for many is closing its doors.
Lesley Wynne, 71, who runs Saint Marks Community Cafe, has decided to retire.
The not-for-profit cafe based at St Marks Baptist Church, St Marks Road, Easton, has provided free meals and a meeting place for many.
Ms Wynne said: "It is the end of an era. The cafe opened as a response to a vision to make a difference to people in Easton."
She added: "Hearing from our customers, we know it makes a difference.
"But, this is a good chance for us now to reflect on our community and our church...and how we can serve our community effectively and well."
In a statement on Facebook, Ms Wynne said it had "not been an easy or quick decision, because I love what I do", but that it was time for her to take a step back.
"I am retiring at the end of August, and because of that, our cafe will be closing on 25 August," she said.
"While the cafe is closing, we look at it more as pausing for what will come out of this and grow into the future.
"The church is continuing, the foodbank will remain and various events will still happen from time to time, added Ms Wynne.
Addressing her customers, Ms Wynne said: "Thank you for your custom, the conversations, laughter, fun and tears."
Those who attend the cafe said it had become an integral part of the community.
Local resident, Winston, said: "Everybody that comes here are mostly friends. It's just a right community spirit for Easton.
"I am really sad about Lesley retiring because she has been a rock to everybody."
One woman added: "A lot of people really rely on the cafe and it is important in this community.
"There are a lot of people who struggle to feed themselves. It is a safe space.
"If you don't have any money that day, you can still eat and not just that, it is being treated with warmth and kindness if you are a bit down and out which is quite important because you lose a bit of your humanity when you don't have enough money to live as part of normal society.
"It has helped probably everybody here."
The volunteering team which ran the cafe are now thinking of ways to reuse the premises in the future.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk