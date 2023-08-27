Bridgwater drivers protesting to save 'vital hub' bus depot
Bus drivers gathered in protest against the planned closure of a bus depot described as a "vital hub" in Somerset.
The demonstration was at Bridgwater Bus Station, near the depot which is used as a base of operations, on Saturday.
More than 50 staff, from drivers to admin staff and mechanics, could be affected and it comes after a number of cuts to services for passengers.
Operator First Bus said the decision has not been taken lightly but is needed to retain the wider network.
Bus depots serve as hubs for bus routes, where buses start and end their daily runs, and where drivers can take breaks or switch buses.
Unions raised concerns that the closure, which is planned for 3 September, will make "working life harder" for drivers and could effect passenger services in the long run.
Councillor Brian Smedley (Lab), leader of Bridgwater Town Council, said: "If you loose the depot, you loose a vital hub.
"The depot is essential to the welfare of the staff who live locally, it is where they take breaks for example or sign on."
First Bus said there were other depots staff could use including Taunton, which is 11 miles away.
They said the closure of the depot will not disrupt passenger services.
But Mr Smedley added: "Bridgwater is a transport hub so it's incredibly short sighted to close this crucial service centre and relocate these 53 people around the county when they're needed here."
First Bus apologised about cuts it has recently made to passenger services in Somerset.
Simon Goff, managing director of First Bus in the South, said: "We fully acknowledge the service delivery issues we've previously faced in Somerset and we're sorry for the impact this has had on local bus users.
"We cannot continue to run services where there are not enough customers, and which therefore operate at a loss.
"The plan to close the depot has not been taken lightly, but to retain the network in Somerset, we have to make changes."
