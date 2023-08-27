A4 Bristol: Four in hospital after police chase suspected drink driver
- Published
A man has been arrested and four people are in hospital after police chased a suspected drink driver who crashed into a group of cars.
Police pursued an Audi in Bristol city centre which later crashed into several parked cars and a marked police car on the A4 Grove Park at about 02:20 BST.
Four people from the Audi were taken to hospital, one with possible life-threatening injuries.
A man in his late teens has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
An officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries but was later discharged to recover at home, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The pursuit started when police received a report of a suspected drink driving incident in Canons Way at about 02:00 BST.
Officers identified the vehicle on CCTV as an Audi A3 using at about 02:15 BST and the driver made off from police.
The pursuit followed away from the city centre and onto the A4, where the suspect's car collided with several parked cars and then a marked police car.
The A4 Bath Road is closed from junctions with Winchester Road, Wick Road and Tranway Road.
"A diversion is in place and we would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding at this time," a spokeswoman for police said.
"We are interested in speaking with anyone who has any relevant footage or witnessed the incident."
