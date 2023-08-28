Bristol unicorns exhibited one last time at final festival
A unicorn art trail is giving the public one last chance to see the "blessing" of unicorns at its Farewell Festival next month.
The festival will take place at Propyard from 23-24 September and showcases all 60 unicorns, which have been on display in Bristol this summer.
Festival goers will get exclusive access to the final, 61st unicorn.
Specifically designed for the end of the trail, the artist of the final unicorn is yet to be revealed.
Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, Leukaemia Care CEO, said: "We've truly had such a magical summer in Bristol.
"Our unicorns have been scanned over 150,000 times by visitors coming from Germany to the USA.
"We're incredibly proud to see people travelling from all over the world to come see all 60.
"The Farewell festival will be the public's last chance to see the complete set of unicorns who will all be retouched by their artists ready for the occasion, ahead of heading to the auction which will raise final vital funds for Leukaemia Care.
"It's also an excellent chance for people who are collecting the unicorns on our app to scan any they have missed; coming along is the only way you can scan our secret 61st unicorn."
There will be a DJ supplying the tunes and a bar and street food options available.
The Unicorns are only available across the streets of Bristol and surrounding areas for a few more days.
