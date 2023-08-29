Bristol Airport: Flight disruption after 'technical issue'
Flight disruption is continuing at Bristol Airport this morning after a "technical issue" hit UK air traffic control systems.
National Air Traffic Services (NATS) limited the number of planes landing across the country on Monday after a "flight planning issue".
Bristol Airport said while the issue has been resolved "customers can expect ongoing flight disruption" on Tuesday.
A spokesperson advised customers to contact their airline before travel.
They said: "While the NATS technical issue has been resolved, customers can expect ongoing flight disruption today as the airlines work to return to normal the flight operations.
"Customers are advised to contact their airline for the latest flight information."
NATS confirmed the fault just after midday on Monday, causing hundreds of flights across the country to be cancelled, including many in Bristol.
At 15:15 BST NATS said it had identified and remedied the issue and explained a technical fault affected the system's ability to automatically process flight plans.
