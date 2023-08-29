Four Bristol bus services cancelled as three new ones launch
Bus services in Bristol and the wider area will be cancelled and changed while new ones launch next week.
The changes are due to rising costs in the bus industry: councils are struggling to keep their subsidies level with the rate of inflation.
From 3 September the 52, 90, 92 and 435 services will be cancelled and the SB3, X49 and Y2 services will be launched.
The cancellations were listed on the on travelwest.info website run by West of England Combined Authority (Weca).
Councils pay a levy to Weca for supported bus services, which are not profitable for private companies to run.
According to Local Democracy Reporting Service, the transport levy did not keep up with the rate of inflation in the bus industry, leaving several other supported bus services also facing cuts this year.
Lifeline service axed
The 52 service, which runs from Hartcliffe to Broadmead, through Highridge, Bedminster Down and Bedminster, will be cancelled.
Locals previously criticised the cancellation of this "lifeline" service and said it would "maroon and cut off" several communities in South Bristol.
The 90 service will be cancelled, which runs from Knowle West to Broadmead, through Bedminster. However, the route of the 70 service will change to start running to Knowle West.
The 435 service will be cancelled, which runs from Brislington to Broadlands School, through Keynsham.
The 92 service, which runs from Hengrove to Broadmead, through Whitchurch, Knowle and Totterdown, will also be cancelled. However, the route of the 73 service will run as far as Whitchurch via the 92 route from Temple Gate.
A new college-day-only service called the SB3 will run between Stockwood and St Brendan's College via Hartcliffe and Knowle. This service will also be open to the public.
Another new service, called X49, will run peak journeys between Staple Hill and the city centre, via Downend and Fishponds. The Y2 is a third new route and runs from North Yate to Bristol city centre.
