Massive Attack's Daddy G and Roni Size DJ at unicorn fundraiser
DJ Roni Size and Massive Attack's Daddy G have appeared at a one-off gig to fundraise for leukaemia patients.
Thursday night saw the pair perform in Bristol city centre to raise money for the charity Leukaemia Care.
The "Best of Bristol" gig celebrated the end of the city's Unicornfest, which brought 60 decorated unicorn sculptures to the streets of Bristol.
The event was inspired by The Wild Bunch, a Bristol music collective that emerged during the 1980s.
It is also the name of one of the trail's unicorns, which was designed by artist Natalie Naumann.
This unicorn is a tribute to the "Bristol sound" and The Wild Bunch, a collection of artists, DJs, MCs and bands who all emerged out of Bristol in the 1980s and '90s and which included Massive Attack.
Funds raised by the art trail will also go to the UK leukemia charity.
The ticketed event was in partnership with Unicornfest and sponsors NE Appliances and Cabot Circus, and was held in the Friary Building in Quakers Friars.
Ben Gilks, managing director at NE Appliances, said: "To see our unicorn, The Wild Bunch, come to life with a physical event is just amazing."
Nicole Scully, director of communications at Leukaemia Care, added: "Unicornfest has been hugely successful this summer and we are so grateful to all of our sponsors and fundraising partners - and to the many thousands of people participating in the trail.
"The Best of Bristol event is a fantastic opportunity to close the unicorn trail and to raise funds and awareness of Leukaemia Care."
