Bristol City Council propose tighter measures for private renting
Bristol City Council is proposing tighter measures to drive up the standards of private accommodation.
The council has launched a ten week consultation on plans to introduce licensing requirements for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).
If the scheme goes ahead, landlords will be charged a fee for licensing their properties.
Residents, private landlords, agencies and local organisations are being consulted on the new proposals.
Writing on mayor Marvin Rees' blog, councillor Tom Renhard, cabinet member for housing delivery and homes said: "We believe that licensing will help further improve the quality and management of private rented properties across the city.
"Private rented accommodation has been identified as more likely to be in poor condition or have lower standards of management than other properties," Mr Renhard added.
The proposed scheme covers two types of licensing:
- Additional licensing, which includes a house or flat that is occupied by three or four unrelated people who live together and share the same facilities
- Selective licensing which includes private rented properties that are occupied by one or two tenants, or a family, but are not HMOs.
The consultation will focus on licensing requirements for HMOs citywide and to certain properties in the Bishopston and Ashley Down, Cotham and Easton wards.
If the scheme goes ahead, the council would be able to take action in situations where landlords are found to have bad management practices.
In 2022, a Bristol Living Rent Commission was set up to look at how the private rental sector could be improved.
Writing on the mayor's blog, Mr Renhard said the commission concluded that private renting in Bristol faces a "serious access, affordability and security of tenure crisis which is impacting the wellbeing and quality of life for people and playing a major role in creative homelessness".
Residents, landlords and agencies have until Tuesday, 7 November to take part in the consultation.
