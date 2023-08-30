Bristol Bus Boycott celebrated in St Mary Redcliffe Church windows

The windows were unveiled as part of several events celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Bristol Bus Boycott
By Ali Vowles & Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
BBC Points West

The Bristol Bus Boycott has been celebrated in one of four new stained glass windows unveiled at a church.

St Mary Redcliffe Church in Bristol has replaced windows that commemorated the slave trader Edward Colston.  

The windows, which include depictions of Jesus in multiple ethnicities, are part of events commemorating the 60th anniversary of the boycott.

Jacqueline Braithwaite, who helped to choose the new designs, said they are a "catalyst for change".

Jacqueline Braithwaite said the new panels are part of a "real healing moment"
One of the panels is dedicated to the Bristol Bus Boycott in 1963

"I'm actually quite overwhelmed, in a good way," said Ms Braithwaite.

"It's taken times of difficult situations [for] new things to emerge.

"I think this is a real healing moment for both sides of the divide," she added.

A group of judges helped to decide the new designs
The windows were made by Holy Well Glass based in Wells, Somerset

The new windows were created by Dora McCormack from Holy Well Glass, based in Wells, Somerset.

The church said the move continues its work to make its building inclusive and a place for everyone.

Some of the designs depict Jesus in different ethnicities
The designs replace ones that commemorated the Bristol slave trader Edward Colston

Harriet Tyley, who was also on the judging panel that decided on the designs, said it was "overwhelming" to see them being installed.

"I'm really excited to see the new panes of glass going in," she said.

"It's been a long time coming and lots of work has gone into it.

It's a really special day," added Ms Tyley.

Ms Tyley said it was an "exciting moment" to see the panels being installed
Each panel has been decorated by hand

Canon Dan Tindall, of St Mary Redcliffe Church, said it was an "extraordinary moment" to see the new windows in place.

He added: "To have something that is utterly different reframing the main window above. We think this is the first time [this kind of project has been done].

"I'm just a vicar in the Church of England, who thought this would happen on my watch."

The church said the project continues its work in making its building an inclusive place for all
Canon Dan Tindall said he thinks it is the first time that a project of this kind has happened within the Church of England

