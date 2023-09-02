Dad cycling length of Wales in memory of 'amazing' son, 4
A father is raising funds for a charity as a tribute to his four-year-old son who died from leukaemia.
Jamie Spiers is attempting a gruelling cycle challenge across the length of Wales before reaching the Bristol Children's Hospital in Hugh's memory.
Hugh received treatment there after being diagnosed but died in June 2022. His family said he continues to be a source of inspiration and joy.
All money raised will go The Grand Appeal charity at the hospital.
"Despite all the treatment he went through, he managed to keep so upbeat and it was tremendous he could do that and that's what has inspired us to do the challenge," Mr Spiers said.
"We have such lovely memories of him. He had all the nurses wrapped around his finger and got plenty of sweets!
"Up until two days before he died, he was full of joy. He was an amazing person."
Jamie and his family said they were overwhelmed by the additional support they received from the hospital charity The Grand Appeal.
Hugh's treatment required multiple residential stays in the Starlight Ward, where he spent weeks at a time.
"The charity was so great, they brought in music therapists and instruments," Mr Spiers said. "And at Christmas, there were presents for the children and Hugh could see Santa from his hospital bed."
Mr Spiers said he has been cycling up "steep hills" to try to prepare.
"I got a bike a year ago, so I'm a complete novice," he added.
"The thing is the weather conditions will be a wee challenge for us and we can only carry the bare essentials, like lots of energy gels, we got isotonic powders you can add to bottles, spare tyres, bike tools to keep us moving and first aid."
Mr Spiers left at 08:00 BST on Thursday in Anglesey and aims to finish at Bristol Royal Hospital on Sunday.
