Bristol care home may close risking 24 jobs to save money
A care home in Bristol for adults with learning difficulties is set to close next March pending a final decision on Tuesday.
Council chiefs are due to complete the closure in a bid to save hundreds of thousands of pounds from the stretched budget for adult social care.
Concord Lodge in Horfield is a care home run by Bristol City Council, with space for seven adults.
If the closure goes ahead, 24 jobs will be at risk of redundancy.
The council has said in a recent report its "absolute duty" if the home closes "will be to provide continuity of care for the people who currently reside at Concord Lodge".
"Each person already has a support plan in place, and we will work in a person-centred way to ensure that suitable alternative arrangements are made to meet the needs of each individual," the report added.
'Significant financial challenges'
Bristol City Council consulted the public on closing the home last spring and of the 70 responses, 81% disagreed or strongly disagreed with the plans, as they said the service is "essential, provides good results, and there is little or no alternative provision" in Bristol.
The closure will save the council about £450,000, mostly in staffing costs, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The cabinet report said: "The financial challenges the council are facing are very significant indeed.
"The council has prioritised the largest part of the annual budget to fund social care, however, it remains the case that over a decade of national underfunding of social care and local government has led to a funding crisis in the sector.
"Council roles at Concord Lodge will no longer be required and affected council staff will be consulted on what options are available to them.
"We will comply with our legal obligation to seek alternative employment for employees at risk of redundancy to mitigate against any compulsory redundancies."
The cabinet is due to approve the closure during a public meeting on Tuesday, 5 September.
