Bristol road closure extended due to engineering difficulties
- Published
A road closure on one of the main routes into Bristol has been extended by two weeks due to engineering difficulties.
The £700,000 project to upgrade the gas pipes on Westbury Road in Henleaze was due to finish on 29 August.
It is now due to be completed on 13 September.
A spokesperson for Wales & West Utilities apologised for the delay and said staff were working as quickly as possible.
The utilities company said the work, between the junctions of Henleaze Road and Henleaze Avenue, was necessary to increase the network's capacity.
Simon Lee, who is managing the upgrade, said: "We know that working in areas like this is not ideal.
"But it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future."
Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
Access will be maintained to local schools and a nearby retirement village.
Other motorists are being asked to follow the diversion route along Stokes Lane and Parry Lane.
