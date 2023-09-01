Rare car made out of wood sells for £2,500 at auction
A rare car that was made out of wood by a teacher 35 years ago has sold for £2,500 at auction.
Teacher John Brazier, from Bristol, had made the wooden car from a kit in the 1980s and used it as his family car for 13 years.
He sold it at auction on Friday for £2,500, at the Auctioneum in Bath.
"I wanted people to see it because it is a pity for it to just rot away in my garage," Mr Brazier said about his decision to sell the car.
Mr Brazier said he originally decided to build the car as a "challenge".
"I like challenges and I like making things I like," he said.
He registered the car in 1988, and it would become known by his students at the Brislington Comprehensive School as the "Popemobile".
It had a guide price of £2,000 to £3,000 under it went the hammer.
