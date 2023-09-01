Two dogs seized from Bristol home after biting reports
- Published
Two dogs that reportedly bit people who were making deliveries have been seized by police.
They were taken from an address in Hengrove, Bristol, by police investigating reports from members of the public.
The dogs are believed to be a Cane Corso and an XL American Bully.
The householders told officers that a third dog had been put down after complaints were made in June and July.
Sgt Chris Downham said: "This action has been taken after members of the public reported issues to us, including being bitten while making deliveries.
"The aim is to ensure the welfare of the dogs and the safety of the public while we progress our investigation.
"Owning a dog is a big responsibility and owners must be aware of consequences should their dogs become out of control."
The dogs will be assessed while in kennels and it will be for a court to decide whether they are suitable to be rehomed, should the owners be prosecuted and convicted.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk