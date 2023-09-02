Bristol: Motorcyclist gang smashes car windscreen with concrete slab
A group of people on motorbikes used a concrete slab to smash the windscreen of a black 4x4 vehicle in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police were called at about 12.50 BST on Saturday to Whiteladies Road in Clifton.
A witness said: "It was very shocking to see around 10 bikes surround the car, onlookers didn't really know what to do."
Police said nobody was reported injured and asked for anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch.
The witnesses added there had been about 30 bikes in total and the riders had been wearing balaclavas and hoodies.
