Dad cycles across Wales in aid of Bristol Children's Hospital
A dad who lost his four-year-old son to leukaemia has cycled 450km in three days in aid of a children's hospital.
Jamie Spiers and his friends Tom and Kevin cycled through Wales and arrived at the Bristol Children's Hospital on Saturday evening at 21:00 BST.
Mr Spiers said the challenge was "really punishing" at times.
"To keep me going, I would think about my son Hugh and how bravely he continued through the horrible treatments he had to endure," he said.
Hugh received treatment at the Bristol Children's Hospital after being diagnosed, but died in June 2022.
To show his gratitude for the hospital, Mr Spiers decided to cycle the length of Wales to raise funds for the hospital's charity the Grand Appeal.
He said he only got a bike a year ago, so is a "complete novice" when it comes to two wheels.
He said he and his companions cycled in two to three-hour blocks, taking regular breaks to ear carbohydrates and top up on fluids.
Mr Spiers added that the weather was rainy at first, but when it improved on the second day, it allowed them to "enjoy some glorious scenery".
"Cycling through the rolling hills of Wales and the glorious scenery made up for the tougher parts of the trip," he added.
"Finishing outside the front door of the hospital felt like I had gone full circle since arriving there with Hugh when he started his treatment.
"However, we were so relieved to have completed our challenge for all the utterly amazing folk who have supported the charity cycle and donated to help the charity who can support other families like us in their time of need."
So far, the cycling challenge has raised more than £16,000 for The Grand Appeal.
