Maddy Lawrence 'could have survived' with earlier medicine - inquest
A rugby player could have survived if she had been given antibiotics to treat sepsis sooner, according to an expert at the inquest into her death.
Maddy Lawrence, 20, was admitted to hospital in Bristol after dislocating a hip in a University of the West of England rugby match in March 2022.
She developed an infection which likely led to sepsis or toxic shock syndrome, and destruction of body tissue.
Dr Chris Kosmidis said there were missed chances to give her antibiotics.
The expert, who specialises in infectious diseases at the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, said: "If the findings of the first operation [on 14 March] are correct, it was unlikely necrosis (destruction of body tissue) was present, and the outcome would have been more favourable."
He agreed, when asked by the coroner, that there was a 24-hour window when antibiotics could have made a difference to Ms Lawrence.
Asked during the hearing why Ms Lawrence rallied for a time on 12 March, when tests indicated she was improving, Dr Kosmidis said: "This would have been the effect of fluids, and that Maddie's body reserves were more substantial than others."
Earlier, the inquest heard from Dr Ben Walton, one of the consultant anaesthetists who cared for Ms Lawrence in intensive care for the North Bristol NHS Trust.
Dr Walton described Ms Lawrence as "tough as old boots, with the best intentions".
"It's a testament to her she managed to get as far as she did to be honest," he added.
"Each time she went to theatre she would respond, but at the end it was overwhelming."
Ms Lawrence's family thanked Dr Walton and his team through the coroner, saying they had been satisfied he and his team had done everything they could to save her.
The inquest continues.
