Residents angry over lack of accessible parking in Hanham
Disabled residents are unhappy over a lack of accessible parking spaces outside their homes.
People living on Holmwood Road in Bristol want to see the single yellow lines running along the street replaced with a parking permit scheme.
Paul Morgan, 61, said the situation was causing him stress and anxiety.
South Gloucestershire Council said: "Residents can use our webpage to request changes to or a new traffic management or safety scheme."
Mr Morgan said the single yellow lines mean he can only park in front of his house for three hours at a time by using his blue badge, before having to move it.
There is a parking area at the end of the cul-de-sac but that is a longer walk for the disabled residents and is often used by members of the public to go shopping, said Mr Morgan.
He said: "I shouldn't have to live like this. I'm in the last years of my life. It should be a stress-free time.
"I live in a lovely area. I know most of my neighbours, we meet for coffee and are friendly with each other.
"Why should I move? And if I sell my car, I'm a prisoner in my own home."
Long-running campaign
Homes on the street are bungalows, purpose-built for disabled residents.
In 2016, residents signed a petition to find a better solution for accessible parking.
They have since been in contact with their local MP Chris Skidmore and South Gloucestershire Council, but nothing has changed since, Mr Morgan said.
"The stress and anxiety over getting parking tickets and having to move my car affects my breathing," he added.
Mr Morgan needs oxygen when he walks longer distances, meaning he finds it harder to park further away from his house.
"It's going to put all of us in an early grave," he said.
A South Gloucestershire Council spokesperson said: "Holmwood came under the Hanham Area Waiting Restriction review that concluded in the Traffic Regulation Order of 2017.
"Historic restrictions between 08:00 and 18:00 BST Monday to Saturday on Holmwood were not altered as part of that review and no formal responses relating to Holmwood were received.
"Our two-stage process aims to maximise the resources available to us by implementing schemes which provide the most benefit in terms of safety, local transport and value for money."
