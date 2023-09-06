Two men questioned in Bristol Waste fraud investigation
Two men have been questioned by police in connection with a fraud investigation at a council-owned waste company.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s had voluntarily attended interviews as part of enquiries into Bristol Waste.
The investigation centres around the firm's depot at Kings Weston Lane.
The company said tighter controls were introduced after the allegations were reported.
It is alleged that money had been changing hands to mis-report the amount of waste being brought in to the site.
A Bristol Waste spokesperson said: "Back in 2020 we became aware of possible fraudulent activity within one of our depots.
"Following the reports, we implemented a number of new measures to ensure security at the site which have proven to be effective."
Bristol Waste is a company owned by the city council.
Speaking earlier this year, deputy mayor Craig Cheney said "potential fraudulent activity" is "disappointing".
