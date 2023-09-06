Bristol residents unlikely to be fined for using log burners
People using log burners are unlikely to be fined under new enforcement powers, as the policy is a "bit of a joke", says a city councillor.
Bristol City Council now has stricter powers to issue £300 fines to help reduce air pollution but does not have the funding to enforce the new rules.
Cabinet members approved the new powers during a meeting on Tuesday.
Householders could be fined if they emit more than 3g of smoke per hour from their chimneys.
Councillor Ellie King, cabinet member for public health, said: "It's a real shame that yet again we've got new policy instructions from national government, but not the resources to implement them.
"How are we supposed to do that with the incredible cuts that we've had to local government?
"It's kind of a bit of a joke, really."
Serious health problems
Burning wood emits harmful pollution known as PM2.5, which can cause serious health problems.
Cabinet members approved new powers to issue fines to anyone caught using non-compliant stoves or fuels but councillors have questioned how they are supposed to act on complaints.
Councillor Kye Dudd, cabinet member for climate, said: "If you're concerned about health then the advice is don't burn wood at home.
"But if you're going to do that, you have the legal right to do it, but you have to do it within the regulations.
"So, make sure you've got a Defra-compliant stove, and make sure you're using compliant fuels as well."
Policy 'has no teeth'
Councils in England were given new powers by the government about a year ago.
In theory, council staff can now issue written warnings and then fines to anybody caught burning wood or using a stove that is not on a list of government-approved fuels and appliances.
However, Bristol City Council has not been given any extra funding to enforce the new powers, and will instead rely on neighbours to complain if they see a lot of smoke coming from nearby chimneys.
Councillor Nicola Beech, cabinet member for strategic planning, added: "The policy hasn't really got any teeth because of the lack of funding.
"This is a real public health issue.
"As we see the cost of living crisis hit more, we know people are using inappropriate means to heat and power their homes because they can't afford any alternative."
