Bristol: Driver seriously injured after collision with police car
A driver has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a collision with an unmarked police car on its way to an emergency.
The cars collided at about 11.20 BST at the junction between the A4 and Hung Road in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Emergency services remain at the scene and the A4 Portway is closed.
The driver was in a grey Kia Stonic and their next of kin are aware, Avon and Somerset Police said.
There was no-one else in the car.
An officer, who was in the unmarked police Volvo XC90, has also been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
A second officer was treated at the scene, at the traffic lights where the two roads meet.
An IOPC spokesperson said: "The Independent Office for Police Conduct has started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a collision on the A4 in Bristol which has left a member of the public seriously injured.
The statement added: "After we were notified by the force, we sent our investigators to the police post-incident process and scene to begin gathering information."
The Portway is closed inbound from the M5 junction 18 to Park Road. One lane has opened outbound.
Avon and Somerset Police said the closure is expected to remain in place for some time and motorists are urged to seek other routes.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police.
