Plans to build 515 new homes on edge of Backwell village
- Published
Developers are hoping to build 515 new homes on the edge of a village.
Taylor Wimpey is preparing proposals to build on land near Backwell, at Grove Farm and Burnt House Farm.
Plans also include an extension to the Festival Way cycle route, a bus link, play areas and a community hub.
Members of the public are being invited to a consultation event at Backwell WI Hall, Station Road, on 13 September from 14:30 - 20:30 BST to have their say on the plans.
A Taylor Wimpey spokesperson said: "Our plans for the site will deliver a high-quality scheme that, if approved, will provide much-needed new homes to meet the unmet housing need of North Somerset."
The developer said it will provide a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom properties, of which 35% will be affordable housing.
According to the tLocal Democracy Reporting Service, the homes will meet the government's "new future homes standard", which becomes law in 2025.
A park would also be created south of the development, across Chelvey Road, with bat habitats as well as community growing patches, orchards and play areas.
