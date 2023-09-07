Great grandmother to take on weightlifting contest by age 80
A great-grandmother plans to compete in her first weightlifting competition when she turns 80.
Doreen Marshall, 79, from Winterbourne near Bristol, got into the sport after her son introduced her to it.
She has also completed some daring activities on her growing list of goals including re-learning how to ride a motorcycle and skydiving.
Ms Marshall said there are lots of things she would like to try and will "grab any opportunity".
She said she wants to attempt a goal often set in weightlifting for people aged 70 and over, picking up 80kg 10 times within 80 minutes.
"My son Andrew invited me to join his gym and introduced me to weightlifting on a gradual scale," she said.
"I took to it and after two months I was picking up 100kg. I just thought it was the natural thing for everybody to do."
Ms Marshall said she had never set foot inside a gym until her 70s, but had a very busy life raising her eight children.
"I thought if I carried eight children and lugged shopping bags home all my life I must have good muscle strength and it looked fun.
"I'm starting to get more goals and there's lots of things that I'd like to try. I'll grab any opportunity I can to do them.
"I've always been one for trying new things but I just didn't have the opportunity," she added.
Ms Marshall said she believes in challenging herself and hopes to inspire women of all ages.
