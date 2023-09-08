Bristol brothers jailed for breaking man's jaw in pub attack
Two brothers have been jailed for breaking a man's jaw in an unprovoked attack in a pub garden.
Clinton Jackson, 28, of Eva Turner Close, Bristol, and Jamie Jackson, 21, of Pine Grove, Bristol, both admitted causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).
They assaulted a 33-year-old man at the Whitchurch Pub in Bristol at about 23:00 GMT on 3 December 2021.
Clinton was sentenced to 22 months and Jamie to 19 months in prison during sentencing at Bristol Crown Court.
Avon and Somerset Police said Clinton punched the victim before putting him in a headlock and repeatedly punching his face.
Jamie joined the attack before both men ran out of the pub garden.
Lasting impact on victim
The victim needed surgery to fit plates to his broken jaw, had to have teeth removed and expects to need further dental treatment.
He was left unable to work for four months and believes that he will be unable to fully return to his job in the building trade.
In an impact statement, he said the assault stopped him from socialising and left him feeling like he needed to escape the area he grew up in.
"I have flashbacks in the night which cause me to fight and kick out in my sleep.
"I am constantly on edge as this was an unprovoked assault so I am wary of everything.
"I cannot have my back to an open space. I have to see what is going on and monitor things and people", he said.
Investigating officer, Andrew Smetham, said: "This was a shocking and sustained two-on-one attack which has left the victim with permanent and irreversible injuries.
"I hope that the sentence handed down will help him start to recover from the emotional impact of what happened and prevent the brothers from re-offending."
