Maddy Lawrence inquest: Student's death 'contributed to by neglect'
- Published
The inquest into the death of a student rugby player concluded that her death was contributed to by neglect.
Maddy Lawrence, 20, died from an infection at Southmead Hospital in March 2022, a fortnight after dislocating her hip during a match.
Coroner Dr Peter Harrowing found that her deterioration was "not recognised" and life-saving treatment "not commenced promptly".
Her family have called on him to ensure lessons are learned.
Recording a narrative verdict, the coroner said that there were "serious failings" by the North Bristol NHS Trust in her care.
Mr Harrowing said: "There was a gross failure to provide adequate care.
"There were a number of opportunities to render the care to save Maddy's life.
"The investigation gives rise to concern of future deaths."
Staff at the trust will have mandatory training on a scoring system that indicates signs of sepsis and other serious infections.
Mr Harrowing added that he did not find evidence for neglect by the South West Ambulance Service.
Maddy, a student at the University of the West of England (UWE), could have survived if she had been given antibiotics earlier, one expert told the inquest.
The coroner also heard how she had to wait more than five hours for an ambulance to arrive after she was injured during the match on 9 March, 2022.
Maddy developed an infection which likely led to sepsis or toxic shock syndrome, and destruction of body tissue, and died two weeks later in intensive care.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk