A-level students turned away from Bristol school days before term
- Published
Pupils were told they had to find a new school to do their A-levels just days before term began.
Merchants' Academy in Withywood, South Bristol, cancelled its A-level courses due to a lack of numbers.
By late August, only 20 pupils were signed up, which would cost too much, the school said.
"Running any course for two or three children isn't financially viable," said Trystan Williams, deputy CEO of Ventures' Trust which runs the school.
Ben is one of the pupils who received his GCSE grades this summer and now needs to go to a new school.
"It was a big shock to me and my whole family," he told BBC Points West.
Kerry Bailes, councillor for Hartcliffe and Withywood, said she was "really shocked".
"It's really disappointing for all the children that have worked really hard for their GCSE's for this to happen," she said.
"It's disgusting, they've been let down."
Mr Williams added: "We had to make this unfortunate decision. On reflection, it was the right decision."
The school said it is "impossible to know" whether they will ever bring back A-levels, it depends on pupil numbers and funding.
