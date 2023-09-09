Bristol City Council could oppose rail ticket office closures
A council could formally oppose the controversial closure of every railway ticket office in the region.
Several councillors from Bristol City Council oppose the cull of booths at stations including Bristol Temple Meads, Bristol Parkway and Bath Spa.
They say the closures, planned across England, would disproportionally affect disabled and older people and make platforms less safe.
A motion to full council was tabled by Labour councillor Tim Rippington.
The proposal, which is likely to be debated and voted on at a meeting on Tuesday, says closing ticket offices would lead to a rise in antisocial behaviour because of the loss of staff and should be "condemned".
Cross-party local politicians, including Labour's West of England metro mayor Dan Norris and Green Party national co-leader and Bristol city councillor Carla Denyer, have spearheaded a campaign to keep kiosks open.
South Gloucestershire Council voted unanimously in favour of a Liberal Democrat motion opposing the cuts in July.
A total of 500,000 people responded to a national consultation which closed on 1 September, with Mr Norris saying the government must listen to the "loud and clear" message from West of England residents and axe the plans, which could lead to the closure of almost all railway station ticket desks nationwide.
Ministers are backing the proposals, which were put forward by train operators.
Mr Rippington's motion says: "The proposed closures have caused particular concern amongst unions, disabled-led campaign groups and metro mayors."
The motion says that if the government is intent on moving ahead with the plans, the local authority should call on Bristol mayor Marvin Rees to instruct council officers to work with partners to ensure every station in the region has a ticket machine installed.
When the plans were announced in July, GWR said staff would move on to platforms and concourses where they would be better placed to help customers and give travel advice, as well as sell tickets.
The operator said transactions at its ticket offices had dropped significantly due to changing ticket-buying habits.
