Covid boosters being offered to people aged over 65
Older people are starting to receive booster shots of Covid and flu vaccine after concerns about a new variant.
The autumn booster programme has been brought forward and work is already under way in to administer the vaccine.
The faster-than-planned rollout began this week to quickly top up the protection of those at most risk.
"We have a vaccination programme, which is well established and safe," said Julie Northcott, Deputy Director of Public Health for Bristol City Council.
"We're really encouraging people to access their appointments when invited," she told BBC Radio Bristol's John Darvall.
"People can also importantly have their flu vaccination at the same time. It is safe to do so and we'd encourage people to have both."
All adults aged 65 years and over will be offered the vaccine automatically, following advice from UK immunisation experts.
In 2022, boosters were offered to all people over 50.
Residents at Chase Lodge Care Home in Weston-super-Mare were some of the first to receive the booster.
"I advise everyone here at the home to have both the Covid and flu jab," said care home resident Nicholas Macy.
People in England will be able to book their jabs through the NHS website, the NHS app or from 18 September by calling 119.
The NHS will contact those who are eligible.
"People can access a vaccination when they get an invitation, that could be via a letter or a text from their GP," said Dr Geeter Iyer, Clinical Director at NHS Bristol, North Somerset & South Gloucestershire.
"It's really important that people take up the offer of an vaccination as soon as they get invited because this campaign is shorter than normal."
The government hopes that as many people as possible will be vaccinated by 31 October.
