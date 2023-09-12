Yate boy in hospital after being attacked by group
A second 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of GBH after another teenager was attacked.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the incident happened on Cranleigh Court in Yate at around 22:30 BST on Sunday.
The victim, a boy in his late teens, was attacked by several people.
He received injuries to his neck and back, which are not believed to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital.
Another 17-year-old boy was previously arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in custody.
Specialist crime-scene investigators have examined the area and police confirmed that a knife was recovered from the scene
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident.
