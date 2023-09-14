Bristol arts space The Island celebrates 15th birthday
A city centre art space is celebrating its 15th birthday with a free series of exhibitions, performances and circus taster sessions.
The Island has been based at the former police headquarters on Nelson Street in Bristol since 2008.
Managed by Artspace Lifespace, The Island is run on a short-term lease and its license has been extended in short portions over a 15-year period.
During this time, the space has hosted thousands of classes and events.
The Island's birthday celebrations kick off on Thursday 14 September with the opening of its artist tenant's exhibition.
Specially-commissioned prints by Island artist Jennie Cave will be on sale in the gallery throughout the weekend.
Saturday 16 September will see the whole building open for performance, dance and circus taster classes, film showings, open studios, tours and exhibitions.
The Island hosts a wide variety of creative spaces from circus training, dance and rehearsal rooms, making spaces and artist studios to dark rooms, recording and music production studios in a suite of early 20th-century police cells.
It was initially granted a three-month license when it first opened in 2008 and has had its license extended for short periods of time thereafter.
"With short-term leases it can be tough to get funding," said said Kathryn Chiswell Jones, Artspace Lifespace Company manager.
Jane Hartoch, former centre manager said: "Working somewhere with no guarantee that you will have the building in three months' time creates a kind of tension."
"This can be draining but produces a 'now or never' attitude perfect for risk-taking activity."
"The Island has not been without its challenges," Ms Chiswell Jones added.
"The uncertainty that comes with meanwhile projects, rent increases, and unforeseen curveballs such as Covid."
