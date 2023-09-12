Broadwalk centre: Community protest at council offices
Protesters opposed to plans to replace a shopping centre with up to 800 new flats have gathered before a meeting of city councillors.
In July, developers were given planning permission for the scheme which would replace the Broadwalk shopping centre in Knowle, Bristol.
The new complex will be up to 12 storeys high, with 30 retail units.
Campaigners protested outside before going into the chamber where two were able to address councillors.
Otherwise the meeting is not discussing the development, which was given planning permission on 5 July.
The campaigners have raised money to hire a barrister, and are threatening legal action.
