Yatton couple retire after running newsagents for 40 years
A married couple who have run a newsagents for 40 years have announced their retirement.
Clive and Angela Mortimer have run Yatton News on the High Street in the Somerset village since 1983.
During their time at the newsagents, they have seen younger staff members grow up and start their own families.
Mr Mortimer said: "I'm emotionally torn because we've formed such a bond with our customers over the years and that is the hardest part."
The couple are well known amongst local residents who have described them as "obliging" and "helpful".
After four decades of working seven days a week, they hope to spend more time with family and travel.
Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Mrs Mortimer said: "We've got to start having a bit of a life because we've not been able to have holidays or do anything over the 40 years.
"I said if we don't do it soon, we'll get too old to do it."
They plan on travelling to Italy before heading to Disneyland Paris with family.
Next year, they are flying to Australia, where they will then board a cruise ship to New Zealand.
Their last day at the newsagents will be Saturday, before the new owner, Suresh, will take over the business.
Mr Mortimer said: "We just can't thank people enough for their support and loyalty over the years because it has become such a big family and it's incredible"
"It's a new chapter and we're going to create a new life," he added.
