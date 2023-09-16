Bristol NHS launches service for gambling addiction
- Published
A service offering specialist therapies for people with a gambling addiction has been launched.
The hub in Bristol is the first to be opened by Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP).
The service will offer a range of interventions including cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT).
Chris Gillmore, clinical lead for AWP's South West Gambling Service said the hub will offer people "the very latest evidence-based treatments and support".
He added: "Gambling disorder is a common mental health condition that has many negative effects on people's lives and we are pleased this has been recognised as a national and regional NHS priority.
"Patients are able to self-refer into the service directly, or via referral from a local healthcare professional - so anybody who thinks they may need support should get in touch."
Working in partnership with Mental Health Matters, H2CD, Togetherall, Dr Julian and Intuitive Thinking Skills, other hubs are set to open across the region in north Somerset, south Gloucestershire and Plymouth by the end of the year.
'Protect people'
According to Gambling Commission figures, it is thought more than 130,000 people across the UK could be experiencing problems due to gambling.
Mathew Page, chief operating officer at AWP said: "The impacts of harmful gambling are widespread, affecting people's relationships and health.
"Figures demonstrate this is a growing issue and we will work to protect people from the damaging impacts of harmful gambling."
- If you have been affected by the themes discussed in this article you can visit the BBC's Action Line for advice and support.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk