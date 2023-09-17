Social media account about bums in art leads to published book
Two authors have penned a book about bums in art after their social media account on the topic proved a big hit.
'Museum Bums: A Cheeky Look at Butts in Art' celebrates derrieres from the classical to the present day.
The authors Mark Small and Jack Shoulder have spent many years working in museums, galleries and heritage sites.
Jack said he wants people to "find the joy in stuff" by looking at art from a different perspective.
"People just look at the front or at faces," he said.
"But if you look at things from a different perspective, there's a whole world of art that you're missing out on."
The authors have been exploring butts, bums, and bottoms in art for years on a social media page called Museum Bums.
Jack said it "brought people a lot of joy particularly during lockdown" when it started gaining traction.
"Pictures of bums raised a smile," he said.
Members of the public then started posting bums they had admired at galleries from around the world.
Mark said lots of people take art very seriously, so they wanted to find a fun way of looking at something that would also encourage them to learn something about it at the same time.
They have both drawn on their careers.
Mark studied history and archaeology and has worked with various heritage charities before working front of house in Bristol museums and archives.
Jack has worked at several national galleries including the V&A and focuses on making history more accessible to everyone.
Through the course of writing the book, they found there are more male bums that female ones and believe it's because there's a trend to focus on other parts of a woman's anatomy; fashion and hair styles have also had an influence.
They have also sought to highlight underrepresented artists from the UK and the western world.
When asked to choose their favourite bums, Jack responded: "It's like asking: what's my favourite child?"
For him, the accolade went to Michaelangelo's David, a cast of which resides at the V&A museum in London.
Mark chose Frederic Leighton's The Fisherman and the Syren as his top pick, which is on display now at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery.
