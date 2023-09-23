Eastville residents concerned about plan to expand homeless shelter
Plans to expand a homeless shelter have sparked concerns among neighbours about an increase in anti-social behaviour.
Places for People has operated the shelter on Stonebridge Park in Eastville, Bristol, for 20 years.
Bristol City Council will decide whether to approve the plans for seven one-bed living pods on Wednesday.
The architects said the proposals are "designed to support [residents'] recovery and more rapid transition back into the community".
Places for People's two-storey building currently provides accommodation for up to 27 residents who are in need of support or moving on from homelessness, rough sleeping or ill-health.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plans include building seven self-contained living spaces, each measuring 24 sq m, with kitchens and bathrooms, designed for people with "low to medium support needs".
However, 53 people living nearby have written to the council to object the plans, expressing concerns about anti-social behaviour involving drink and drugs, as well as the impact on traffic and roads.
One resident said: "There are almost weekly incidents involving residents, such as loud noise in the night, loud bad language, drinking and drug-taking in the street across from my home."
Another added: "I have witnessed numerous occasions of people dealing either outside my house or heading down to the local playing field or cycle path, where I have also witnessed dealing for residents.
"I object if the hostel is not going to have a guaranteed increase in staffing, and a greater control of what residents are permitted to do when they leave the hostel."
