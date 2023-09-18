Man banned from Southmead after being caught with drugs
A man convicted of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply has been banned from entering his neighbourhood.
Bradley Ball, 25, from Southmead in Bristol, was jailed for two years and eight months and banned from entering Southmead until 2030.
In August, officers seized 256 wraps of class A drugs, a significant amount of cash and scales from his home.
He was ordered to pay a £9,000 confiscation order.
Issued at Bristol Crown Court on 7 September, the order also bans Ball from being in possession of more than one mobile phone or SIM card, as well as implementing other restrictions on communications.
Serena Serjeant, of the Neighbourhood Policing team in Southmead, said: "Ball's offending has been damaging and corrosive to the Southmead community, and this sentence, including the stringent restrictions put in place by the Criminal Behaviour Order, will help us tackle it.
"We're grateful to our community and partner agencies, who have helped us achieve this positive result.
"We won't stop pursuing those involved in supplying class A drugs in our neighbourhoods - they ruin people's lives and result in other criminal offences being committed.
"We want members of the public to feel empowered to report suspected drug-dealing, so we can take similar positive action, and work together to rid our streets of these harmful substances."
