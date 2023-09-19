Broadwalk Shopping Centre redevelopment given green light
The redevelopment of a 50-year-old shopping centre has been given the go-ahead by the government.
Planning permission to replace Broadwalk Shopping Centre in Knowle, Bristol, with up to 800 flats and 30 retail units was granted on 5 July.
After assessing the policy compliance of the scheme, the government has decided not to intervene, allowing the project to move forward.
The plans include new shops, a community café, creche and new facilities for Knowle Library.
Developers now hope to seek grant funding to secure additional affordable housing on the site, which will be named the Redcatch Quarter.
Francis Hilton, spokesman for the Redcatch Development Partnership, said: "For us, this independent review of the planning application is a vindication by the Secretary of State that these design proposals are appropriate for the regeneration of the Broadwalk Shopping Centre.
"We are still very conscious that some residents have concerns about the proposals and we hope to continue to work with them as we bring forward the detailed applications for each building over the next few years."
