Public able to comment on plans for A4 relief road in Brislington
- Published
A public meeting is to be held so people can share their thoughts on plans for a relief road.
The scheme on the A4 Bath Road between the Three Lamps junction and Callington Road in Bristol would only allow buses and bikes according to new plans.
Through traffic would be diverted along a new road built on a disused railway line.
The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) is holding a first public meeting on the plans on Wednesday.
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has previously criticised the plan, and instead called for a mass transit system with sections of underground rail.
Others have called for the old North Somerset railway line to be turned into a footpath and cycle path, similar to the Bristol and Bath Railway Path.
The meeting on Wednesday afternoon, at the Hungerford Community Centre on Hungerford Road from 14:00 BST, is part of a six-week consultation period which ends on 1 October.
