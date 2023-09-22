Pile of rubble left next to Clifton play park for months
A pile of rubble and soil contaminated with lead has been left next to a play park for four months.
Contractors Bailey Civils carried out drainage works to the Suspension Bridge play park, off Observatory Road in Clifton, in May.
But the contractors are in dispute with Bristol City Council over who should pay for the removal of the spoil heap.
Bailey Civils and Bristol City Council have been approached for comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The contractors won a £134,000 contract from the council to install a new drainage system at the play park.
Leftover topsoil had been due to be spread over the Downs until it was found to be contaminated.
Green councillor Paula O'Rourke said local people were "very annoyed".
Speaking during a Downs committee meeting on Monday, she said neither the contractors nor the council wanted to pay to take it away.
Ms O'Rourke said it could cost about £65,000 to remove.
She added: "It's not dangerous but obviously it can't be spread around the Downs.
"We really need to get rid of the spoil heap, because of course nobody says the playground looks nice, they just ask why that spoil heap is there.
"It's also on one of the new wildflower beds that we put in, so it's destroying that too."
