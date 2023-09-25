Five arrests after 2,000 people attend Avonmouth rave
- Published
Five people have been arrested in connection with an unlicensed music event held in Bristol over the weekend.
Police attended the scene after receiving a call about the event in Avonmouth at 21:05 BST on Saturday.
They found a "significant number" of people at the site of a disused warehouse in Burcott Road. Police say there may have been more than 2,000.
Police arrested five people on suspicion of burglary offences. They remain in custody.
All five are aged between 18 and 30 and are suspected of being involved in organising the event. Police said they live outside the local area.
Avon and Somerset police said their operation prioritised public safety, as they were conscious of the danger of having such a large number of people in a confined space.
Officers attempted to engage with those assumed to have organised the event to bring it to a safe conclusion, while also trying to prevent more people entering the building.
Three other arrests were made during the course of the police operation. Those individuals are not believed to have been involved in organising the event.
