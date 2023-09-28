Bristol stylists call for sustainable revolution through fashion show
- Published
The amount of clothes on the planet can sustain six generations so we need a "sustainable fashion revolution", a stylist has said.
Meg Cox from Bristol has curated a fashion show using Brandon Trust Charity shops and sustainable labels to create a talking point on the issue.
Linda Bennett runs a vintage shop called Bristol Saint and will help backstage at the free event.
She said we need sustainable fashion because "there's no choice anymore".
"It's not just fast, it's now super-fast fashion," she said.
"Things are being knocked out en masse with no consideration and they end up in landfill, so there doesn't seem to be a good reason for buying fast fashion anymore.
"We need a sustainable revolution.
"I buy all my clothes in charity shops and it feels special to say, 'I got this second hand', you feel like you've earned it.
"There's so many pockets in Bristol of places to shop sustainably, vintage, or for slow fashion, it's amazing."
Amber Watson, 30, will model for the first time at the show and said it will be an opportunity to "feel really empowered" in her body whilst celebrating sustainability.
"Second-hand is an opportunity to constantly reinvent yourself and make fashion what you want it to be instead of adhering to what is subscribed," she said.
"Mainstream fashion doesn't support any of those things.
"I actually own and wear a jacket that my grandpa wore when he was in the army."
She said wearing used clothes makes her "feel connected to history, wondering who else has worn the clothes, and their story".
"Meg's fashion show will be inclusive and accessible. More people should be able to enjoy that world. Big fashion companies need to take note," she added.
Ms Cox said thrifting is cheap and allows people to find unique items "that last".
"One item tends to only be worn seven times, so let's elongate that by wearing second-hand and wearing your grandma or mum's wardrobe," she said.
"If you're looking at vintage stores they'll have low pricing. It's a way for people with any income to find more unique things."
Ms Cox also runs styling sessions at a Brandon Trust shop in Bedminster through her brand Clothemod, to raise awareness of sustainability and the charity.
"The charity support adults with learning difficulties be more independent. It's a charity I really care about," she said.
"Witnessing someone branch out from their usual style and gain new confidence gives me passion and fulfilment.
"It makes me love what I do."
Brandon Trust, Sparks and local sustainable fashion designers are supporting the free and pay-as-you-feel event.
The charity's retail manager, Petra Littlefair, said working with Ms Cox and other sustainable fashion stylists highlights the importance of charity shops in the "circular economy".
"What we offer is unique, accessible, eco-friendly and community based shopping, where every second-hand item you purchase or donate benefits children, young people, and adults with learning disabilities and autism."
Ms Cox said she is excited for the runway show and has had fun curated all of the looks.
"I want to give local independent makers and designers that air time and for their pieces to be on the runway with models who have not modelled before."
The Clothemod Re-wear Revolution Fashion Show will be held at the Clothing X Change in Broadmead on Thursday at 19:00 BST.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk