Annual Mawlid procession returns to Easton mosque
- Published
Organisers of an annual procession say they want to show that their community stands in solidarity with people suffering from poverty and war.
The Mawlid celebrates the birth of the prophet Muhammed, and start from Easton's Jamia Mosque on Sunday.
Marchers will hold placards with slogans of peace and hand out chocolates, sweets and flowers.
The mosque has led the procession in partnership with other Bristol mosques for over 20 years.
Chairperson and trustee of the Easton Jamia Mosque, Abdul Malik said: "We are really privileged that our mosque is the venue that [the procession] starts from, and the venue that it ends.
"The whole significance of the annual march is to remember the prophet, his life and seek peace across the board for all of humanity.
"Easton Mosque has been based in the community for 40 odd years. Islam has seen some challenging times, I would say, to do with its perception."
He said the wider community was welcome to walk with the marchers or observe the profession.
"We feel that this annual gathering gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of the community."
The procession starts at 12:00 BST and is expected to last until 13:30.
