Avon and Somerset Police inspector accused of rape sacked
A police inspector who was accused of raping a woman while off-duty has been sacked following a misconduct hearing.
It found that Clive Summerill had sex with a woman who was so drunk she could not remember in a hotel room in 2021.
The panel found the officer had committed gross misconduct outside of his force area of Avon and Somerset.
A criminal investigation was carried out by an independent police force with the outcome being no further action, due to insufficient evidence.
The hearing, led by a Legally Qualified Chair who is independent of policing, found Summerill breached standards of professional behaviour, specifically authority respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.
'Shocking and reprehensible act'
Avon and Somerset Police Headquarters heard how the officer discussed the incident and criminal investigation with colleagues, in which he disclosed the name of the victim.
Supt Mark Edgington, head of Professional Standards, said: "This has been a complex and sensitive investigation and our priority has been to safeguard and support the woman involved, while carrying out a robust and thorough examination of the circumstances.
"The panel's findings mean this officer has committed a shocking and reprehensible act. He is not fit to have the privilege of serving our communities and will be banned from holding another position in policing or law enforcement again."
The married inspector denied rape, sexual assault and having sex with a person who was vulnerable due to intoxication.
He admitted a fourth allegation of identifying the alleged victim to others.
Mr Eddington added: "We'll keep shining a light into all corners of the organisation to ensure there's no place for those who engage in predatory behaviour."
