Bristol Bus boycott police horse renaming competition cancelled
Police have cancelled a competition to name a horse after a Bristol Bus Boycott pioneer, following complaints.
Avon and Somerset Police made an apology alongside Curiosity UnLtd who helped to organise the vote.
The force said the decision was made after community members reported their concerns.
Chief Inspector Victoria Hayward Melen said the force was "truly sorry" for any distress caused was which was "wholly unintentional".
Police horse Brutus was to be renamed after one of the six pioneers of the Bristol Bus Boycott.
"Our intention had been to honour the pioneers' achievements and be part of Bristol's 60th anniversary celebrations marking this momentous civil rights moment," she said.
"We are committed to being transparent and accountable to our communities, which means not shying away from admitting where we have got something wrong.
She said officers will continue conversations with communities "which is so important as we work towards becoming an anti-racist police service".
"The Bristol Bus Boycott pioneers were striving for positive change and we will best honour their legacy by owning our mistakes and committing to a better future," she added.
Curiosity UnLtd founder Julz Davis said he also "unreservedly apologises".
"We recognise that this renaming initiative has caused unintentional distress among some sections of our community," he said.
"Going forward we will be apologising to all the [Bristol Bus Boycott pioneer] families.
"We will embrace the learnings and to work more closely with the community to co-create better ways to honour the boycott's legacy."
As part of this he said he had organised a meeting between the Police and Black Think Tank UK.
"As many reading this may have strong views too, we welcome you sharing your constructive ideas on how Avon & Somerset Police can honour the Bristol Bus Boycott," he added.
