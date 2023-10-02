Bristol: Update on fire-hit Grosvenor Hotel expected 'any day'
The results of an ecological survey which will determine if and when a derelict hotel could be demolished are expected "any day", a council has said.
Plans to demolish The Grosvenor Hotel in Bristol were submitted to the council in January, following an arson attack in October 2022.
A bat survey has now been carried out at the hotel, which owners Earcloud Ltd are waiting for.
If bats are found inside, it could have a major impact on its demolition.
A court order had been issued to make the building safe by the end of 2022, but work was never completed.
For safety reasons, a huge area around the building has been blocked off as it is at risk of collapse.
Space for walking and cycling nearby has been drastically reduced, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
John Smith, executive director of growth and regeneration at Bristol City Council, said: "There has been a court order saying it has to be made safe.
"The work to complete that is out of date, it should have been done by now. We're in ongoing discussions with the owner.
"Ultimately the council, through its enforcement control function, could carry the works itself.
"We would rather not do that because obviously it's the responsibility of the owner and there's issues with costs."
